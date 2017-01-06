FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Kimbell Royalty Partners LP files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Kimbell Royalty Partners LP

* Kimbell Royalty Partners LP files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* Kimbell Royalty Partners says it has been approved to list its common units on nyse, subject to official notice of issuance, under the symbol "KRP"

* Kimbell Royalty Partners - Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel are among underwriters to IPO

* Kimbell Royalty Partners - IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee Source text for Eikon:

