7 months ago
BRIEF-Oji Holdings to build Australian plant for food-grade cardboard boxes- Nikkei
January 6, 2017 / 7:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Oji Holdings to build Australian plant for food-grade cardboard boxes- Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Oji Holdings Corp :

* Oji Holdings will construct new Australian plant for food-grade cardboard boxes made from pulp, rather than recycled paper - Nikkei

* The Queensland facility is seen costing some 5 billion yen ($42.9 million), with full-scale operations starting this October- Nikkei

* Within three years, Oji Holdings intends to spend 10 billion yen in New Zealand and 15 billion yen in Brazil to upgrade aging facilities- Nikkei

* Equipment for Oji Holding's new plant will be added in stages, raising capacity to 3 million sq. Meters - 4 million sq. Meters a month as early as 2019 -Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2hZlI4m) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

