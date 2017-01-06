BRIEF-Baidu enters strategic partnership with BAIC

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Baidu Inc :

* Baidu announces strategic partnership with BAIC

* Says under new strategic partnership, Baidu and BAIC will cooperate on two key projects

* Under new strategic partnership, Baidu and BAIC to launch car models in first half of 2017 with telematics solutions provided by Baidu

* Companies will also explore broad cooperation in level 3 autonomous driving technology including high definition maps and learning map

* Baidu and BAIC will co-launch a research lab to promote technological collaboration and mass application of intelligent vehicle technologies

* Baidu and BAIC will cooperate to road test BAIC level 3 autonomous driving car by end of this year

* Baidu will provide BAIC with intelligent vehicle oem solutions including CarLife, CoDriver, and MapAuto Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: