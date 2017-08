Jan 6 (Reuters) - Insight Enterprises :

* Entered into amendment no. 1 to credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent - Sec Filing

* Insight enterprises - amendment provides for an incremental senior secured term loan facility in aggregate amount of $175 million

* Insight enterprises - term loan facility matures on June 23, 2021 Source text (bit.ly/2iKNyp0) Further company coverage: