BRIEF-Xtant Medical says unit entered seventh amendment to amended, restated credit agreement

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Xtant Medical Holdings

* Xtant Medical Holdings - unit entered seventh amendment to amended, restated credit agreement which amended existing amended, restated credit agreement

* Amendment deferred Bacterin's accrued interest payment date for fiscal quarter ended on Dec 31, 2016 until Jan 14, 2017

* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc - facility generally provided for refinancing of about $24 million in previously existing term loans

* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc - facility generally provided for borrowing of additional $18 million by Bacterin