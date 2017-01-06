FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Xtant Medical says unit entered seventh amendment to amended, restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Xtant Medical Holdings

* Xtant Medical Holdings - unit entered seventh amendment to amended, restated credit agreement which amended existing amended, restated credit agreement

* Amendment deferred Bacterin's accrued interest payment date for fiscal quarter ended on Dec 31, 2016 until Jan 14, 2017

* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc - facility generally provided for refinancing of about $24 million in previously existing term loans

* Xtant Medical Holdings Inc - facility generally provided for borrowing of additional $18 million by Bacterin Source text: (bit.ly/2iReljO) Further company coverage:

