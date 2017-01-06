BRIEF-Scholastic Corp and its principal operating subsidiary, Scholastic Inc entered into 5-year credit agreement on Jan. 5, 2017

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Scholastic Corp :

* Scholastic Corp - on January 5, 2017, co and its principal operating subsidiary, Scholastic Inc., entered into a 5-year credit agreement - sec filing

* Scholastic Corp - credit agreement is in place of corp's existing credit agreement and has reduced borrowing limit to $375 million from $425 million

* Scholastic- 'starter' basket for permitted payments of dividends, other payments in respect of capital stock increased to $275 million under agreement

* Scholastic Corp - under agreement, maturity date has been extended to January 5, 2022 Source text (bit.ly/2i1CWkK) Further company coverage: