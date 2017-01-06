BRIEF-Exco Resources entered limited consent by and among company, certain units, as guarantors, administrative agent, lenders party to credit agreement

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Exco Resources Inc :

* Exco Resources - entered limited consent by and among company, certain units , as guarantors, administrative agent, lenders party to credit agreement

* Exco Resources - administrative agent, lenders agreed to further postpone scheduled Redetermination of borrowing base from nov 1, 2016 to Feb 1, 2017

* Exco Resources Inc - under winter limited consent, aggregate commitments under credit agreement were temporarily reduced to $285 million