BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals says in connection with appointment as president of co, David Pernock resigned from board - SEC filing

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - on January 2, 2017, in connection with appointment as president of co, David Pernock resigned from board of co - SEC filing

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - in addition, in connection with Pernock's appointment, Scott Tarriff resigned as president of co, effective January 2, 2017

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - Tarriff will continue to serve as the company's chief executive officer and as a member of the board Source text: (bit.ly/2iZLYwZ) Further company coverage: