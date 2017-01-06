FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals says in connection with appointment as president of co, David Pernock resigned from board - SEC filing
January 6, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Eagle Pharmaceuticals says in connection with appointment as president of co, David Pernock resigned from board - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - on January 2, 2017, in connection with appointment as president of co, David Pernock resigned from board of co - SEC filing

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - in addition, in connection with Pernock's appointment, Scott Tarriff resigned as president of co, effective January 2, 2017

* Eagle Pharmaceuticals - Tarriff will continue to serve as the company's chief executive officer and as a member of the board Source text: (bit.ly/2iZLYwZ) Further company coverage:

