BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, unit receive private letter rulings from U.S. IRS - SEC filing

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* On January 5, 2017 co and unit received private letter rulings from U.S. Internal Revenue Service - SEC filing

* Caesars Entertainment - PLRs from U.S. IRS in connection with formation of & distribution to certain creditors of co's unit of interests in a REIT

* Caesars Entertainment-in PLRs, IRS favorably ruled on issues necessary for spin-off to qualify as tax-free under some sections of internal revenue code of 1986 Source text: (bit.ly/2jcS8sT) Further company coverage: