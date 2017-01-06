FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, unit receive private letter rulings from U.S. IRS - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* On January 5, 2017 co and unit received private letter rulings from U.S. Internal Revenue Service - SEC filing

* Caesars Entertainment - PLRs from U.S. IRS in connection with formation of & distribution to certain creditors of co's unit of interests in a REIT

* Caesars Entertainment-in PLRs, IRS favorably ruled on issues necessary for spin-off to qualify as tax-free under some sections of internal revenue code of 1986 Source text: (bit.ly/2jcS8sT) Further company coverage:

