7 months ago
BRIEF-Extreme Networks says started executing plan to re-align company's resources - SEC filing
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Extreme Networks says started executing plan to re-align company's resources - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Extreme Networks Inc

* Extreme Networks Inc - on Jan 5, 2017, co approved and on January 6, 2017 began executing a plan to re-align company's resources - SEC filing

* Extreme Networks Inc - company expects to incur charges in range of $6 to $8 million in connection with plan

* Extreme Networks - plan is expected to reduce overall costs of co and to accelerate achievement of co 10 pct operating income margin target objectives - SEC filing

* Extreme Networks - potential savings expected to be achieved will yield annualized savings of approximately $8 million upon completion of plan Source text: (bit.ly/2iKTezf) Further company coverage:

