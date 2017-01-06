FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Cancer Genetics cuts jobs, CFO quits
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 10:32 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cancer Genetics cuts jobs, CFO quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Cancer Genetics Inc

* Cancer Genetics Inc - On January 5, 2017, co committed to a reduction in company's workforce

* Cancer Genetics Inc - Reduction in workforce is expected to become effective January 5, 2017 - SEC filing

* Cancer Genetics Inc - Edward J. Sitar will cease to serve as company's chief financial officer effective February 3, 2017

* Cancer Genetics Inc - Roberts will act as company's principal financial officer

* Cancer Genetics Inc - Company expects to record severance costs and make accrued paid time-off payments in Q1 of 2017 - SEC filing

* Cancer Genetics Inc - Majority of affected employees work in general and administrative or operational support roles

* Expects to incur severance charges and payout of paid-time off of approximately $250,000

* Cancer Genetics Inc - New actions are expected to have a positive impact on company's income statement beginning in Q2 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2jkFT1N) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.