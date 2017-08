Jan 6 (Reuters) - Copsync Inc

* Copsync Inc - board appointed Philip Anderson as chief financial officer of company, effective January 2, 2017 - SEC filing

* Copsync Inc says anderson succeeds Barry Wilson, the company's previous chief financial officer

* Copsync Inc - Barry Wilson will remain with company as chief accounting officer