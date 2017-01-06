FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast says Exxi Ltd filed petition seeking order for liquidation in supreme court of Bermuda
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 10:49 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Energy XXI Gulf Coast says Exxi Ltd filed petition seeking order for liquidation in supreme court of Bermuda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - with filing of bankruptcy petitions, EXXI Ltd filed petition seeking order for liquidation of EXXI Ltd in supreme court of Bermuda

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - in light of plan and emergence of EXXI Ltd, Bermuda court will be requested to make winding up order formally placing EXXI Ltd in liquidation

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - EXXI Ltd's liquidation is likely to be completed during first half of 2017, and EXXI Ltd will, at such conclusion, be dissolved Source text: (bit.ly/2iL75W5) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.