FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ipsen to acquire Oncology Assets from Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 1:09 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ipsen to acquire Oncology Assets from Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Ipsen Sa

* Ipsen to acquire Oncology Assets from Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire global oncology assets from Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, including its product ONIVYDE

* Co to pay $575 million cash at closing plus upto $450 million upon approval of potential additional indications for ONIVYDE in the U.S.

* Deal should be dilutive in 2017 and accretive from 2018 onwards both in operating margin and EPS

* Transaction will be fully financed by Ipsen's existing cash and lines of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.