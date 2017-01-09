BRIEF-L & A International receives writ of summons filed by Kim Sungho

Jan 9 (Reuters) - L & A International Holdings Ltd :

* On 6 january 2017, received a writ of summons dated 3 january 2017 filed by kim sungho

* plaintiff sought declaration against strong light

* has also on 6 january 2017 received a petition dated 3 january 2017 filed by chi dong eun

* declaration against strong light that its parties acting in concert has accumulated over 30% of outstanding shares in company

* petitioner alleged that yang has engaged in massive illegal share pledge borrowing activities, without making proper disclosures