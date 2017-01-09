BRIEF-Panmure Gordon sees FY revenue 27 mln stg versus 23 mln stg

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Panmure Gordon & Co Plc
* Trading update
* Trading for twelve month period to 31 December 2016 has been in line with board’s expectations
* Revenues for second half of year ahead of previously reported six
* Net revenue for full year is expected to be approximately 27 million stg versus 23 million stg in 2015
* Will result in a return to full year profitability and positive operational cash flow with net effect of further strengthening group's balance sheet