FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-William Hill says FY oper profit at 260 mln stg
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
January 9, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-William Hill says FY oper profit at 260 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc

* Trading statement

* In nine weeks since trading statement on 14 november 2016, wagering trends continued in line with those previously reported

* Gross win margins were below expectations, in large part due to unfavourable football and horseracing results impacting sector during december.

* As a result, group's full-year operating profit 1 for 2016 was c£260m, at bottom end of our guided £260-280m range.

* All four divisions saw customer-friendly results at back end of year, which translated into profits being c£20m below our prior expectations

* With key underlying trends continuing to be positive, recent run of sporting results have not changed our confidence in a better performance in 2017." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.