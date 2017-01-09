BRIEF-William Hill says FY oper profit at 260 mln stg

Jan 9 (Reuters) - William Hill Plc

* Trading statement

* In nine weeks since trading statement on 14 november 2016, wagering trends continued in line with those previously reported

* Gross win margins were below expectations, in large part due to unfavourable football and horseracing results impacting sector during december.

* As a result, group's full-year operating profit 1 for 2016 was c£260m, at bottom end of our guided £260-280m range.

* All four divisions saw customer-friendly results at back end of year, which translated into profits being c£20m below our prior expectations

* With key underlying trends continuing to be positive, recent run of sporting results have not changed our confidence in a better performance in 2017." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)