7 months ago
BRIEF-Tikehau Capital files proposed public tender offer on France's Salvepar
#Financials
January 9, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tikehau Capital files proposed public tender offer on France's Salvepar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tikehau Capital/Salvepar :

* Public tender offer of Tikehau Capital on Salvepar as a result of which Tikehau Capital will become a listed asset management and investment company

* Consolidation of all businesses of Tikehau group under Tikehau Capital

* Transaction represents an important step in the transformation project that will enable Tikehau Capital to become a listed investment and asset management company with 1.5 billion euros ($1.58 billion) of shareholders'equity and 9.6 billion euros of assets under management.

* 2.6333 Tikehau Capital shares to be issued for 1 Salvepar share, and 1 Tikehau Capital ORNANE to be issued for 1 Salvepar ORNANE.

$1 = 0.9493 euros Further company coverage:

