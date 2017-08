Jan 9 (Reuters) - Tan Chong International Ltd :

* Expected to record unaudited unrealised loss on investments designated as at fair value through other comprehensive income for 2016

* Expected unrealised loss amounts to HK$78 million for fy ended dec 31, 2016

* Loss is due to share price changes of listed investments, which are marked to market and therefore unrealised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: