7 months ago
BRIEF-IG Group says French regulatory changes could enhance competitive position
#Financials
January 9, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-IG Group says French regulatory changes could enhance competitive position

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - IG Group Holdings Plc

* Update on french regulatory position on CFDS

* Provides an update on impact of new requirements from AMF, a supervisor of company's activities, on advertising of its products in France

* Following passing of SAPIN 2 law at end of 2016, general rulebook of AMF has now been adopted

* Key marketing restrictions do not impact accounts that IG now offers to new clients in france

* IG's accounts provide a limited loss-by-position guarantee as required, and therefore also a guarantee of no negative balance

* Restrictions have no impact on current client base

* Does not believe these restrictions will have a material negative impact on its business in France in short term

* Restrictions could ultimately enhance company's future competitive position in country

* Believes AMF's approach will provide substantial protection for consumers and greatly improve standards in the sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

