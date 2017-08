Jan 9 (Reuters) - CA Immobilien Anlagen AG :

* Sells office project in prime Berlin location

* Agreement was made not to disclose the purchase price

* Investment volume of CA Immo (including land value) is approx. 100 million euros ($105.32 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9495 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)