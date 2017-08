Jan 9 (Reuters) - Entra Asa :

* Sold property Moloveien 10 in Bodø and two adjacent land plots for 82.5 million Norwegian crowns ($9.67 million); closing is expected to take place February 15, 2017

* Says has also sold properties Kongens gate 85/Erling Skakkesgate 60 in Trondheim for 16 million crowns; closing is expected to take place March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5354 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)