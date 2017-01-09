FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2017 / 7:47 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-NNB Intressenter ups offer price to Nordnet shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Nordnet Ab :

* NNB Intressenter increases consideration in offer from SEK 37 to SEK 38 in cash for each share in Nordnet

* Says consideration of SEK 38 for each share in Nordnet is final and no further increase of consideration in offer will take place.

* On 25 Oct. 2016, the Öhman Group and Nordic Capital Fund VIII through NNB Intressenter AB ("NNB Intressenter"), announced an offer to the shareholders of Nordnet to acquire all shares in Nordnet

* NNB Intressenter does not currently own any shares in Nordnet. The Öhman Group, the main owner of Nordnet since the company was founded, and Nordic Capital own and control in aggregate approx. 72.3 per cent of all shares in Nordnet (these shares were owned and controlled prior to the start of the acceptance period). Link to press release: here Further company coverage:

