BRIEF-Amgen, Immatics enter strategic collaboration to develop novel bispecific cancer immunotherapies

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Amgen and Immatics enter strategic collaboration to develop novel bispecific cancer immunotherapies

* Amgen -Immatics will receive upfront fee of $30 million, is eligible to receive over $500 million in development,regulatory and commercial milestone payments

* Amgen -research collaboration,exclusive license agreement to develop next-generation,T-cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancers