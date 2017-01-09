BRIEF-Rockman Industries buys majority stake in Moldex Composites

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Rockman Industries :

* Rockman Industries, a hero group company, invests in next generation carbon composites technology

* Rockman Industries - acquires majority stake in Moldex Composites Source text - (The future belongs to carbon composites. Globally, carbon composites are beginning to replace conventional aluminium and steel. This shift, which has already gained significant momentum in motorsports and aerospace, is now making inroads into automobiles. In preparation Rockman Industries, the auto-components arm of the $5 billion Hero Group, today announced an entry into the carbon composites technology. Rockman has acquired a majority stake in Moldex Composites, a Gujarat-based British-Indian design and manufacturing company. Moldex Composites provides world-class and advanced carbon composites to USA's premier motor racing series. This diversification is a part of Rockman's strategy to be a front runner in emerging technologies.) Further company coverage: