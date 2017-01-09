FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Axis Bank ties up with distributed financial technology company Ripple
#Financials
January 9, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Axis Bank ties up with distributed financial technology company Ripple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd :

* says has tied up with distributed financial technology company ripple to offer cross-border payments solution through technology innovation Source text :Axis Bank, India's third largest private sector bank, has tied up with Distributed Financial Technology company Ripple to offer cross-border payments solution through technology innovation. Ripple is a financial settlements solution (based on Blockchain technology)that reduces the time and cost of transactions significantly. Axis is the first bank in India to partner with Ripple. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

