7 months ago
BRIEF-Bank of India cuts lending rate on home loans by 55-60 bps
January 9, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of India cuts lending rate on home loans by 55-60 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Bank Of India Ltd

* Says Bank of India revises lending rates on retail loans

* Says revised rates will be effective from 9th January 2017

* Says reduction in rate on home loan works out to 55/60 bps

* Says revised rates for home loan at 8.70% (8.65% for women)

* Says revised rates for vehicle loan at 9.35%

* Revised rates for major retail loans are as under loan against property is 10.50 percent to 11 percent (5bps lower for women) Source text: [Bank of India (BOI) has revised rate of interest on its Retail Loans as a consequence of reduction in Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR). The revised rates will be effective from 9th January 2017] Further company coverage:

