BRIEF-American Renal Associates Holdings receives a subpoena from U.S. Department of justice

Jan 9 (Reuters) - American Renal Associates Holdings Inc :

* American Renal Associates Holdings - on January 3, 2017, company received a subpoena from U.S. Department of justice ('doj'), dated December 30, 2016

* American Renal Associates Holdings Inc - received a subpoena requesting information relating to company's interactions with american kidney fund

* American Renal Associates - subpoena requesting information relating to topics related to applicable healthcare laws for period from Jan 1, 2013 through present