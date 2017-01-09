FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 16.7 mln shares of Co's common stock
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 16.7 mln shares of Co's common stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Keane Group Inc :

* Keane Group Inc sees ipo of 16.7 million shares of co's common stock to be priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing

* Keane group inc says in the ipo, co is offering 15.3 million shares of common stock and selling stockholder offering 1.4 million shares of co's common stock

* Keane Group Inc - intend to use ipo net proceeds to fully repay existing balance of about $99 million under existing term loan facility

* Keane Group Inc - intend to use ipo net proceeds to repay about $50 million of notes and to pay fees and expenses related to ipo Source text bit.ly/2iVg4Eh

