BRIEF-Keane Group Inc sees IPO of 16.7 mln shares of Co's common stock

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Keane Group Inc :

* Keane Group Inc sees ipo of 16.7 million shares of co's common stock to be priced between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - SEC filing

* Keane group inc says in the ipo, co is offering 15.3 million shares of common stock and selling stockholder offering 1.4 million shares of co's common stock

* Keane Group Inc - intend to use ipo net proceeds to fully repay existing balance of about $99 million under existing term loan facility

* Keane Group Inc - intend to use ipo net proceeds to repay about $50 million of notes and to pay fees and expenses related to ipo Source text bit.ly/2iVg4Eh