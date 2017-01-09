FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AbbVie says announces high SVR(12) rates with 8 weeks of treatment with its investigational drug
January 9, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-AbbVie says announces high SVR(12) rates with 8 weeks of treatment with its investigational drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc

* Eight weeks of treatment with abbvie's investigational, pan-genotypic, ribavirin-free regimen of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (G/P) for chronic hepatitis C achieved high SVR rates in genotype 1 Japanese patients

* Says primary endpoint of study was met, as 8 weeks of G/P was shown to be non-inferior to 12 weeks of OBV/PTV/R

* Says in patients treated with OBV/PTV/R, there was one who discontinued treatment due to adverse events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

