BRIEF-AbbVie says announces high SVR(12) rates with 8 weeks of treatment with its investigational drug

Jan 9 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc

* Eight weeks of treatment with abbvie's investigational, pan-genotypic, ribavirin-free regimen of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (G/P) for chronic hepatitis C achieved high SVR rates in genotype 1 Japanese patients

* Says primary endpoint of study was met, as 8 weeks of G/P was shown to be non-inferior to 12 weeks of OBV/PTV/R

* Says in patients treated with OBV/PTV/R, there was one who discontinued treatment due to adverse events