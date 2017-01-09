FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Surgical care affiliates Optumcare to combine
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Surgical care affiliates Optumcare to combine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Surgical Care Affiliates Inc :

* Surgical Care Affiliates (sca), optumcare to combine

* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - deal for $57.00 per share.

* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - acquisition to be funded between 51 percent and 80 percent with UnitedHealth Group common stock

* Surgical Care - deal expected to be neutral to unitedhealth group's outlook for adjusted net earnings per share in 2017 and modestly accretive in 2018

* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - deal expected to be neutral to unitedhealth group's outlook for adjusted net earnings per share in 2017

* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - some portion of acquisition to be funded in cash

* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - agreement with optumcare calls for acquisition of sca's outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

