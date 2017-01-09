BRIEF-Boral Ltd voluntarily withdrew premerger notification for proposed acquisition of Headwaters

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Boral Ltd :

* Headwaters Inc - on Jan 5, Boral Ltd voluntarily withdrew premerger notification and report effective at 5:00 pm et on January 6, 2017

* Headwaters Inc - boral plans to re-file Hart-Scott-Rodino filing on January 10, 2017 in order to restart initial waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act

* Headwaters Inc - Boral withdrew its premerger notification in connection with proposed acquisition of headwaters by boral Source text: (bit.ly/2jkbdJM) Further company coverage: