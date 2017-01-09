FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals entered into a lease agreement with Industrial Development Agency of Ireland
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals entered into a lease agreement with Industrial Development Agency of Ireland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - Entered into a lease agreement with Industrial Development Agency (IDA) of Ireland for a new manufacturing plant

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - Estimated project-wide construction and equipment costs are expected to total approximately $25 million

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - If approved, commercial product supply of Rhopressa(tm) from plant is expected to be available by 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.