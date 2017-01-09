BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals entered into a lease agreement with Industrial Development Agency of Ireland

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - Entered into a lease agreement with Industrial Development Agency (IDA) of Ireland for a new manufacturing plant

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - Estimated project-wide construction and equipment costs are expected to total approximately $25 million

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - If approved, commercial product supply of Rhopressa(tm) from plant is expected to be available by 2020.