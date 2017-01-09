FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Mueller Water Products says announces sale of Anvil International
January 9, 2017 / 12:06 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Mueller Water Products says announces sale of Anvil International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Mueller Water Products Inc

* Mueller water products announces sale of anvil international

* Mueller water products inc - has authorized total share repurchases of up to $250 million which incorporates current authorization.

* Mueller water products inc - deal for $315 million

* Mueller water products inc - board of directors has increased company's quarterly dividend by 33 percent to $0.04 per share

* Mueller water products inc - named j. Scott hall president and chief executive officer

* Mueller water products inc - hyland will continue with company as executive chairman.

* Mueller water products inc - new ceo j. Scott hall was formerly president and ceo of textron inc.'s industrial segment

* Mueller water products inc - sold its anvil international division to one equity partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

