Jan 9 (Reuters) - CEMEX SAB de CV

* Cemex announces change and variation to take-over bid for trinidad cement limited

* Cemex sab de cv - new offer price of tt$5.07

* Cemex sab de cv - full acceptance of offer in tt$ would result in a cash payment by sierra of approximately tt$672 million (u.s.$101 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: