Jan 9 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc :

* Spark Therapeutics announces U.S. Orphan drug designation amendment and study updates for lead investigational Gene Therapy

* FDA grants request to amend Orphan Drug Designation for voretigene neparvovec

* Initiated rolling submission of biologics license application (BLA), which is expected to be completed in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: