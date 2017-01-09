FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Nuvasive sees FY 2017 revenue $1.065 bln
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Nuvasive sees FY 2017 revenue $1.065 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Nuvasive Inc

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.065 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $956 million

* Nuvasive inc - preliminary full year 2016 non-gaap operating profit margin expected to be in line with guidance of 16.0%

* Fy2016 revenue view $952.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nuvasive inc - expects full year 2017 non-gaap operating profit margin expansion of approximately 100 basis points compared to full year 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.