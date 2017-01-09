BRIEF-Nuvasive sees FY 2017 revenue $1.065 bln

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Nuvasive Inc

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $1.065 billion

* Sees fy 2016 revenue about $956 million

* Nuvasive inc - preliminary full year 2016 non-gaap operating profit margin expected to be in line with guidance of 16.0%

* Fy2016 revenue view $952.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nuvasive inc - expects full year 2017 non-gaap operating profit margin expansion of approximately 100 basis points compared to full year 2016.