Jan 9 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc

* Preliminary 2016 translarna unaudited net sales of approximately $81 million

* Translarna 2017 net sales guidance of $105 to $125 million

* Topline act cf data anticipated late Q1 2017

* Non-GAAP operating expenses for 2017 are expected to be between $190 and $200 million

* PTC expects to finish 2017 with approximately $160 million of cash and cash equivalents