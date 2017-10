Jan 9 (Reuters) - Gemphire Therapeutics Inc

* Expanded utility for gemcabene demonstrate proof of concept efficacy in animal model of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis

* Plans to initiate clinical development of Gemcabene in nash/nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) with a phase 2 trial (Azure-1) in 2017