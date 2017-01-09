FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Urban Outfitters says net sales for two months ended Dec. 31 increased by 3 pct
The toll of Tasers
January 9, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Urban Outfitters says net sales for two months ended Dec. 31 increased by 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Urban Outfitters Inc

* Urban outfitters inc - total company net sales for two months ended December 31, 2016, increased by 3% over same period last year

* Urban outfitters inc - holiday comparable retail segment net sales, which include our comparable direct-to-consumer channel, increased 1.5%

* Urban outfitters inc - "expects total company gross margins to deleverage more than previously expected"

* Urban outfitters-wholesale segment net sales for 2 months ended dec 31 decreased by 4% as prior year period benefitted from late shipments of q3 bookings

* Urban outfitters - sees total co gross margins to deleverage more than expected driven by larger than anticipated shift in product mix, demand by channel

* Urban outfitters-holiday comparable retail segment net sales increased 3.6% at urban outfitters, 2.9% at free people, decreased 1.0% at anthropologie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

