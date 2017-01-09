BRIEF-Guyana Goldfields sees 2017 gold production 160,000 -180,000 ounces

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Guyana Goldfields Inc :

* Guyana Goldfields -well positioned to grow near-term production, ramp up exploration with unaudited cash balance of about US$70mln at end of year

* Guyana Goldfields Inc sees 2017 gold production 160,000 ounces -180,000 ounces

* Sees all-in sustaining cost $775-$825 per ounce for 2017

* Guyana Goldfields Inc - due to mine sequencing gold production is expected to be slightly higher in second half of 2017 relative to first half