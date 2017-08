Jan 9 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp

* Incyte and Merck to advance clinical development program investigating the combination of Epacadostat with Keytruda (pembrolizumab)

* Incyte Corp - Additional pivotal studies evaluating Incyte's IDO1 inhibitor in combination with Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy expected to start in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: