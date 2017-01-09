BRIEF-Sanofi and Immunext enter into agreement to develop treatments for autoimmune diseases

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Sanofi
* Sanofi and Immunext enter into agreement to develop treatments for autoimmune diseases
* Immunext will grant Sanofi an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and commercialize INX-021
* Sanofi and Immunext will initiate a research collaboration to support clinical trials
* Potential milestone payments to Immunext under agreement could total $500 million.
* Potential milestone payments to Immunext under agreement could total $500 million.
* Immunext is also eligible to receive tiered royalties up to double digits on sales of products