BRIEF-Amag Pharmaceuticals enters into an agreement to develop and commercialize Rekynda

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Entered into an agreement for exclusive North American rights to develop and commercialize Rekynda

* Anticipated filing date in U.S. for NDA for Rekynda is in early 2018, with an anticipated approval and launch by early 2019

* Under terms of license agreement, Amag will pay to Palatin $60 million of total upfront consideration

* To reimburse palatin for up to $25 million of ongoing development expenses incurred by Palatin related to development of Rekynda in 2017