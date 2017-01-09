FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Allergan enters parkinson's disease through option arrangement with Lysosomal Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Allergan Plc :

* Allergan enters parkinson's disease through option arrangement with Lysosomal Therapeutics Inc (LTI) for its potential first-in-class breakthrough compounds

* Allergan Plc - additional terms were not disclosed.

* Allergan Plc - purchased an option right directly from LTI shareholders to acquire LTI following completion of a phase 1b trial for LTI-291

* Allergan Plc - option to acquire LTI following completion of phase 1B clinical trial

* Allergan Plc - Allergan will provide a separate upfront research and development payment

* Allergan Plc - Allergan and LTI will establish a joint development committee to oversee development activities for LTI-291 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

