Jan 9 (Reuters) - HCA Holdings Inc

* HCA previews 2016 operating results

* Expects income before income taxes to be approximately $4.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $8.2 billion for year ended Dec 31, 2016

* Same facility admissions for Q4 of 2016 are expected to increase approximately 1.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: