7 months ago
BRIEF-Syros pharmaceuticals announces 2017 strategic priorities and goals
#Market News
January 9, 2017 / 2:36 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Syros pharmaceuticals announces 2017 strategic priorities and goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Syros Pharmaceuticals announces 2017 strategic priorities and goals

* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc - initial data readout from ongoing phase 2 clinical trial of SY-1425 expected in fall of 2017

* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc - SY-1365 expected to advance into phase 1 clinical trial in first half of 2017

* Syros - ending year with over $83 million in cash which will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into mid-2018

* Syros Pharmaceuticals sees advancing at least one of company's four preclinical programs to support an IND filing in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

