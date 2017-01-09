BRIEF-Syros pharmaceuticals announces 2017 strategic priorities and goals

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Syros Pharmaceuticals announces 2017 strategic priorities and goals

* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc - initial data readout from ongoing phase 2 clinical trial of SY-1425 expected in fall of 2017

* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc - SY-1365 expected to advance into phase 1 clinical trial in first half of 2017

* Syros - ending year with over $83 million in cash which will be sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into mid-2018

* Syros Pharmaceuticals sees advancing at least one of company's four preclinical programs to support an IND filing in 2019