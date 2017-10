Jan 9 (Reuters) - Terraform Global Inc

* Terraform Global Inc - on January 4, wholly-owned subsidiary of Sunedison exercised its right to designate David J. Mack to co’s board of directors

* Terraform Global Inc - David Mack was most recently managing director at Perry Capital LLC, a New York City based investment firm - SEC filing