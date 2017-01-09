BRIEF-Polaris to cease manufacturing of Victory motorcycles, effective immediately

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Polaris Industries Inc

* Polaris Industries to wind down Victory motorcycles operations strengthening its position in the powersports industry

* Says announcement does not affect any other polaris business units

* Says "remains committed to maintaining its presence in Spirit Lake, Iowa"

* Says one-time costs associated with supporting Victory dealers in selling their remaining inventory will be recorded in 2017 income statement

* Says competitive pressures of a challenging motorcycle market have increased headwinds for Victory brand Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2juDMbw) Further company coverage: