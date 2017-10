Jan 9 (Reuters) - Sorrento Therapeutics Inc -

* Sorrento subsidiary, Scilex Pharmaceuticals, announces key endpoints met in the European Union Pivotal Bioequivalence Clinical Study for its lead product, ZTlido

* Sorrento Therapeutics Inc- Marketing Authorization Application is expected to be filed in mid-2017 for ZTlido